May 1 Midfielder Deco did not travel to Ecuador with his Brazilian side Fluminense for Thursday's Libertadores Cup clash with Emelec after testing positive for a banned substance.

The former Barcelona, Chelsea and Portugal player tested positive on Tuesday for the masking agent furosemide, Brazilian media reported.

"On the reports linked to midfielder Deco's antidoping test, Fluminense will only make a statement on Friday, May 3, when the B sample comes out," the Brazilian champions said in a brief statement on their website (www.fluminense.com.br).

"My career goes back 18 years, 15 of them in Europe, without any problems," said Deco, who claimed vitamins he takes were contaminated by a pharmacy.

"I've always taken vitamins and never made use of anything illegal. I spoke to my lawyer and I'm going to wait for the B simple before saying anything I'll go to as far as necessary to clarify the facts," the 35-year-old was quoted as saying by Gazeta Esportiva (www.gazetaesportiva.net).

Fluminense, based in Rio de Janeiro, face Emelec in the Ecuadorean city of Guayaquil in the first leg of their Libertadores Cup last 16 tie. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Justin Palmer)