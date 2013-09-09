Brazil have recovered their Confederations Cup-winning form in time for Tuesday's friendly against Portugal in Boston, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari said.

The 2014 World Cup hosts, despite being depleted by injuries, bounced back from a poor 1-0 defeat by Switzerland last month to romp to a 6-0 win over Australia in Brasilia on Saturday.

"The 6-0 was marvellous. We played at a very good rhythm, it didn't look like a friendly, the team performed as in the Confederations Cup," Scolari was quoted as saying on the Brazilian Football Confederation's website (www.cbf.com.br).

"It's in this shape that we're going to Boston to play against Portugal."

Striker Jo, standing in for the injured Fred among several reserves given a chance to start a match, scored twice in the win over Australia.

Scolari was impressed by midfielder Ramires, whom he overlooked for the June tournament which Brazil hosted and won with a 3-0 victory over world champions Spain in the final.

"He's a very agile player, he gets up front in attacking moves and 10 seconds later he's back marking," Scolari said after giving Ramires a start.

"He's a modern player who can be very useful," he added with a hint that Ramires could play a part in Brazil's World Cup plans.

Young forward Bernard, who turned 21 on Sunday, also made the most of being given a start and is likely to get another chance against Portugal.

Real Madrid left back Marcelo pulled out of the squad with a leg muscle injury he sustained in the win over Australia with Maxwell expected to stand in.

Scolari is also hoping midfielder Oscar recovers from a right ankle injury that kept him out of the match in Brasilia.

