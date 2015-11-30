The Sao Januario stadium of Vasco da Gama soccer team is seen in Rio de Janeiro June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/Files

SAO PAULO A flooded stadium forced Vasco da Gama players to take the long way to the pitch through a cheering crowd of fans on Sunday but that merely inspired them to a 1-0 win that kept their hopes of avoiding relegation alive until the final day of the season.

Kick off for the penultimate game of the season against Santos was delayed an hour after torrential rain fell in Rio de Janeiro, leaving the pitch waterlogged and the dressing rooms under water.

The water left the tunnel to the pitch unpassable and the Vasco players were forced to take the back route via the terracing where hundreds of fans descended to cheer the players onto the field.

The surface was eventually given the okay and former Paris St. Germain forward Nene got the winner in the 44th minute of the first half.

However, five of the six sides fighting to avoid the three remaining relegation spots won their matches at the weekend, making Vasco's battle to avoid a second relegation in three years all the more difficult.

Goias won 3-1 at Chapecoense and Coritiba defeated Palmeiras 2-0 in Sao Paulo.

The results mean that Goias have 38 points and Vasco and Figueirense have 40. Avai, who beat Ponte Preta 1-0 on Saturday, have 41 and Coritiba have 43.

Vasco meet Coritiba next week and must win and hope Figueirense and Avai both lose. Joinville are already down.

At the other end of the table, Sao Paulo beat Figueirense on Saturday to move into fourth place and close to securing the final Libertadores Cup spot.

Sao Paulo, who play at Goias next Sunday, are two points clear of Internacional and three ahead of Sport, who defeated champions Corinthians 2-0 on Sunday to keep their hopes alive.

The other two spots have been guaranteed by Atletico Mineiro and Gremio.

