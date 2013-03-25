LONDON, March 25 Fred scored a last-minute equaliser to give World Cup hosts Brazil a 1-1 draw against Russia in a friendly in London as the South Americans remained winless since the return of coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Victor Fayzulin put Russia ahead in the 73rd minute, netting at the third attempt after the Brazil defence cleared three shots off the line.

Brazil, who struggled to create chances despite enjoying plenty of possession, levelled when Marcelo got free on the left and his low cross was tapped in by Fred who scored for the third game running.

Five-times world champions Brazil have yet to win since Scolari was re-appointed, losing to England last month before drawing 2-2 with Italy last Thursday. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)