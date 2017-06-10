Afghanistan celebrates 'big dream' coming true
KABUL Afghanistan celebrated its entry into test cricket on Thursday, saying it was a dream come true for the country which has suffered from years of violence and conflict.
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has been withdrawn from the Brazil squad to play Australia on Tuesday after fracturing the orbital bone around his left eye, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Saturday.
The 20-year-old forward was hurt in a clash with his Manchester City team mate Nicolas Otamendi during Friday's 1-0 loss to Argentina in a friendly.
Brazil have advised his club of the injury but will not be replacing him in the squad for the Australia friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
SACRAMENTO, California Christian Coleman displayed the kind of speed that helped him clock the fastest time of the year when he led 100 metres qualifying at the U.S. national championships on Thursday as 35-year-old Justin Gatlin kept pace with the youngsters.