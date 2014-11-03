Jo of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro complains a call by the referee during their Copa Libertadores first leg final soccer match against Paraguay's Olimpia in Asuncion, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno/Files

SAO PAULO Atletico Mineiro have suspended World Cup striker Jo and two other players for a "serious breach of discipline," the club's director of football said on Monday.

Eduardo Maluf did not say what Jo, Andre and Emerson Conceicao had done but said their services would no longer be required by the Belo Horizonte club.

"They won't play for the team again this year," Maluf told reporters. "When it comes to discipline we have to set an example for the other 27 players in the squad."

Maluf said the club was deciding whether it had the legal right to sack the players.

Former Everton and Manchester City striker Jo had been recovering from personal problems and had already been given some leeway after previous disciplinary issues.

