Bayern left fuming over Champions League 'robbery'
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO A worker was killed outside the World Cup stadium in the Brazilian city of Manaus on Friday, local authorities told Reuters.
The man, identified as a Portuguese national, was the third person to die while working on or near the ground and the sixth to perish while preparing 12 stadiums for this year's tournament in Brazil.
(Editing by Brian Homewood)
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
MONTE CARLO World number two Novak Djokovic came close to an early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters but finally emerged triumphant with a 6-3 3-6 7-5 second-round victory against France's Gilles Simon on Tuesday.