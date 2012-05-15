RIO DE JANEIRO Forward Neymar and midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso will miss Brazil's friendly against Denmark after the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) agreed to release the Santos pair for a club match.

The CBF said in a statement it had accepted a request by Santos to allow them and team mate Rafael to play in the Libertadores Cup quarter-final second leg against Argentine side Velez Sarsfield on May 24.

Brazil face Denmark in Hamburg two days later.

Ganso is seen as a potential playmaker in Brazil's 2014 World Cup team while 20-year-old Neymar is by far the most exciting forward Brazil has produced in the last few years.

The CBF said the Santos trio would travel directly to Washington for a friendly against the United States on May 30.

Brazil also face Mexico in Dallas on June 3 and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey, six days later.

