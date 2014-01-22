Brazilian soccer player Neymar waves in front of FC Barcelona offices close to Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in this June 3, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

Brazil forward Neymar's recent injury while on duty with Barcelona could be a good thing for his country when the World Cup comes around, technical director Carlos Alberto Parreira said Wednesday.

"He will recover without having to have surgery and time will heal it," Parreira told Brazilian media.

"He will have one month to relax, it could even be a good thing because it means he will be in better shape to help Brazil when the World Cup comes around.

Neymar damaged tendons in his right ankle in a King's Cup match against Getafe last week and Barcelona expect him to be sidelined for three to four weeks.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)