Barcelona's Neymar gestures to his teammates before a training session at the Barcelona training grounds Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi near Barcelona, Spain, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

SAO PAULO Brazilian soccer club Santos said on Friday it filed a suit with FIFA seeking compensation for a breach of contract in the transfer of forward Neymar to FC Barcelona, adding to the controversy that led to the resignation of the president of the Spanish champions.

Modesto Roma, the president of Santos, said the team filed the suit against Barcelona, Neymar, his father and marketing firm Neymar Sports e Marketing.

"Santos believes that Barcelona, Neymar and his company violated the transfer contract and therefore, it claims compensation of damages," Roma said in a statement.

The suit comes as Brazilian authorities began to investigate allegations of corruption in its soccer industry following a U.S. probe that led to the arrests this week of top officials at FIFA.

Barcelona have been accused of tax fraud by Spanish authorities after it came to light the striker's transfer fee, initially disclosed as 57.1 million euros, was in fact closer to 100 million euros.

Sandro Rosell resigned the Barcelona club presidency last year over the allegations. Rosell, his successor Josep Bartomeu and the club will stand trial on charges they committed tax fraud in the signing of Neymar.

The defendants have denied any wrongdoing.

