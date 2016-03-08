Brazil's Neymar speaks to his coach Dunga during their soccer friendly match against Japan at the national stadium in Singapore October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Xavier Galiana

SAO PAULO Brazil would prefer Neymar to play in the Olympics rather than at the Centenary Copa America this year and will be working with both the player and his club Barcelona to make it happen, coach Dunga said on Tuesday.

Both tournaments take place in Barcelona's close season and Neymar is expected to play only one.

"The fact that it's a medal that Brazil have never won, and because we are playing at home, the answer would be the Olympics," Dunga told the Esporte Interativo TV channel when asked at which tournament he would prefer to have Neymar.

"He will be coming off a tiring season, (but) he has time to recover physically and mentally. Although ideally it would be both, right?"

The Copa America, which was first played in 1916 and is celebrating its centenary this year, will take place in the United States between June 3 and June 26. The Olympic Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro from Aug. 5-21.

"Neymar is without doubt a name," Dunga said. "We are counting on him. He has also said he hopes to play. So we are going to talk, Brazil, Neymar and Barcelona, and see what is best for all three."

