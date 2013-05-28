* Neymar says feels "chills" in his stomach before big move

* Focused on winning Confederations Cup for hosts Brazil

By Pedro Fonseca

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 28 Barcelona-bound Brazil forward Neymar has been feeling nervous ahead of his blockbuster transfer to the Spanish champions once he has finished playing in the Confederations Cup in June.

The 21-year-old, who is leaving Santos, juggled a ball briefly under a spotlight in a darkened warehouse by the port of Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday and then talked about his future after a long, fitful courtship with several European suitors.

Before Barca finally clinched a deal last weekend, other major European teams, had for the past two years sought to lure him away from the Brazilian club where he started his career.

"What I feel are chills in my stomach," the gazelle-like forward said referring to his impending move before adding that the nerves would not distract him from the Confederations Cup.

The tournament being played in six cities in his home nation is a warm-up before Brazil hosts the World Cup finals next year.

"Right now the focus is the Confederations Cup," said Neymar who will have to live up to a price tag estimated at about 74 million Brazilian Real ($35.82 million) by local media.

"That's what's most important - winning Brazil that title," added Brazil's World Cup hope, donning new orange boots being unveiled by Nike for reporters.

A Brazilian soccer federation spokesman said Neymar was expected to fly to Spain early next week for his official presentation with Barca before returning by midweek to train with Brazil in preparation for the Confederations Cup.

Despite Neymar's success at Santos, where his speed and skills have attracted global attention, he has yet to perform consistently at the same high level on the international stage.

He needs to find his best form at the Confederations Cup to help dispel concerns about his ability to play under pressure and to encourage local fans hoping Brazil can improve on recent lacklustre performances as they prepare for the World Cup.