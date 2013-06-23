Corinthians head coach Tite (L) celebrates with Paulinho and Paulo Andre after their team defeated Santos on aggregate in their Sao Paulo state soccer league final match in Santos May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/Files

SALVADOR, Brazil Corinthians have received an offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Brazil's Paulinho although the midfielder said on Saturday he would not decide his future until after the Confederations Cup.

"There is an official offer from Tottenham to Corinthians but, as I did when there was an Inter Milan offer, I'll sit and decide with my family before I make any decision," Paulinho told reporters. "And I will only do it after the Confederations Cup because it's hard to deal with all this things."

Paulinho was speaking after Brazil beat Italy 4-2 to top Group A at the Confederations Cup, although the 24-year-old did not play in the match having picked up an ankle injury.

Media reports said English Premier League club Tottenham had already agreed a 17 million pounds deal with the Brazilian club to take the midfielder to London.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)