Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
Former Manchester City and Real Madrid striker Robinho has signed for Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro, the club confirmed on Thursday.
"Robinho is Atletico's new signing," the Belo Horizonte team said in a short statement. "Robinho will sign for two seasons."
The 32-year-old Brazil international, who also had a spell at AC Milan, became a free agent at the start of the month after a six-month deal with Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande expired.
He scored three goals for the Chinese Super League champions and Atletico Mineiro secured his services despite interest from Santos, who were hoping to take him back to his first club for a fourth spell.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.