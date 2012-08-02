Goalie Rogerio Ceni of Brazil's Sao Paulo adjust his boots after conceding a goal during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match against Paraguay's Libertad in Asuncion October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Andres Stapff/Files

Sao Paulo goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni scored with a majestic free kick in a 2-0 win over Bahia on Wednesday signalling he has regained his scoring knack after a long injury layoff.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper, who played his first game of the year last Sunday following a shoulder injury, curled the ball into the top corner early in the Copa Sudamericana tie.

It was the 104th goal of his career, widely regarded as the highest total ever scored by goalkeeper in professional football. Teenager Ademilson scored Sao Paulo's second.

The competition is the regional equivalent of UEFA's Europa League.

