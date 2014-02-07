Bayern left fuming over Champions League 'robbery'
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO Atletico Mineiro have settled their outstanding debts with players after Ronaldinho stepped in to lobby on behalf of his team mates, Lance newspaper said on Friday.
Ronaldinho signed a new one-year deal with Atletico last month but told the club it was conditional on them paying past salaries they owed to other players.
The club settled their debts soon after, the sports paper said on its website (www.lancenet.com.br).
Like most Brazilian clubs, Atletico Mineiro face financial issues and club president Alexandre Kalil said last month "we are having problems with players' salaries."
He did not specify how many had not been paid or how much was due.
Former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder Ronaldinho joined Atletico in June 2012 and won the Libertadores Cup with them a year later, the first time he or they had lifted South America's biggest club trophy.
MONTE CARLO World number two Novak Djokovic came close to an early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters but finally emerged triumphant with a 6-3 3-6 7-5 second-round victory against France's Gilles Simon on Tuesday.