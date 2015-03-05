Brazil's former soccer player and member of the FIFA Local Organizing Committee Ronaldo gestures during an interview with Reuters in Sao Paulo May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO Less than two months after saying he might slim down and attempt a comeback with a U.S. team he had bought a stake in, former Brazil striker Ronaldo dismissed the idea on Wednesday and blamed social media for inventing news.

"There's a story going round that I am making a comeback, there's even a hashtag #RonaldoVoltou," Ronaldo said on Twitter, citing the Portuguese words for RonaldoReturns. "I know nothing about it."

"This story about #RonaldoVoltou is just nonsense from the Twitter crowd," he added.

The comments contradict his claim on Jan. 14 that he might play for North American second division club Fort Lauderdale Strikers.

"To play a soccer game you have to be in very good shape. I will try for myself, it's another challenge, I am sure it will help the league, help the team," he told reporters at the time.

"I will train a lot, and if the (coach) needs me, maybe."

Ronaldo bought a 10 percent share in the Florida side last year and the comeback comment was seen as a publicity stunt to drum up interest in the club.

The former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker last played professionally for Corinthians in 2011.

