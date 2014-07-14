(Refiles to fix inverted word order in second paragraph to
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 14 Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff said Brazil defeated pessimism about its ability
to host the World Cup by staging one of the best tournaments
ever.
She told a news conference in Brasilia that the country can
consider itself "a victor" because of how it managed the
tournament and received people from all over the world. Many
feared a continuation of mass protests over the cost of hosting
the World Cup would mar the tournament.
"People didn't just come to see the beauty of Brazil, they
came to see the beauty of its people," Rousseff said.
Brazil finished fourth in the World Cup, though many in the
country consider its team's performance in the tournament an
embarrassment after a 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi-finals,
its worst loss ever.
