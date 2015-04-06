Muricy Ramalho, head coach of Brazil's Sao Paulo, reacts during their Copa Libertadores soccer match against Argentina's San Lorenzo in Buenos Aires, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

SAO PAULO Sao Paulo have parted ways with manager Muricy Ramalho after their third loss in a week, the club said on Monday.

Ramalho's departure was also related to his poor health. The well-respected coach suffered from kidney and back problems and had twice in recent years taken leave of absence from coaching stints with Sao Paulo and Santos.

"I'd still have Muricy as my coach but I can't be so unfair as to put those wishes ahead of his health," Carlos Miguel Aidar, the club's president said in a statement.

"The most important thing is that he gets treated, looks after his health, and rests."

The 59-year old recently complained about the stress of the job and is expected to enter hospital this week for an undisclosed operation, the statement added.

Sao Paulo lost 2-0 to Botafogo-SP on Sunday, their third loss in a week.

The club have qualified for the playoffs of the Paulista state championship but has struggled at a higher level in the Libertadores Cup, winning two and losing two of their four games so far.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Justin Palmer)