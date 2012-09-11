Sao Paulo's Luis Fabiano reacts during their Kia Cup Brazil 2012 quarter-final soccer match against Goias at Serra Dourada stadium in Goiania May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelio/Files

Striker Luis Fabiano has earned a Brazil recall for the first time since the 2010 World Cup after being named in the squad to play Argentina in a friendly later this month.

Brazil host their arch-rivals in Goiania on September 19 in a friendly between sides picked only from the two neighbours' domestic leagues. The rivals will meet in a return match in Resistencia in northern Argentina on October 3.

Luis Fabiano, who returned home to join Sao Paulo from Sevilla 18 months ago but has had two knee operations since, was part of the Brazil team eliminated in the 2010 quarter-finals in South Africa.

Coach Mano Menezes named his callups after Brazil's 8-0 rout of China in a friendly in Recife on Monday.

His squad also includes gifted Santos forward Neymar, Internacional striker Leandro Damiao and Sao Paulo midfielder Lucas, all members of the Brazil team that lost the Olympic final to Mexico at the London Games last month.

Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella, whose team faced Peru in a World Cup qualifier in Lima on Tuesday, has one standout name in his home-based squad, midfielder Maxi Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who played for Argentina at the last two World Cups, returned to Newell's Old Boys this season after a decade in Europe with Espanyol, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

