Legendary 1958 World Cup Brazilian soccer players Zito (L) and Djalma dos Santos display the new Brazilian national soccer team jersey in Rio de Janeiro in this January 21, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/Files

SAO PAULO Central defender Zito, who won two World Cups with Brazil, has died aged 82, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Monday.

Zito, who had been unwell since suffering a stroke last year, played alongside Pele when Brazil won the World Cup in 1958 and 1962 and scored in the 3-1 victory over Czechoslovakia in the 1962 final.

He worked for Santos after he retired as a player and was a key figure in developing young players at the club, including Neymar.

"I have no words to describe that guy, I simply thank him for all he did for me, for having believed in me and helped me at the start of my career," Barcelona striker Neymar wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of the two together.

"Rest in peace, he did so much for us here....Thank you ZITO!"

