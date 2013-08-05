Fluminense striker Fred, given a temporary reprieve from a four-match ban, missed a penalty for the second time in four days as his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Ponte Preta in the Brazilian championship on Sunday.

South American champions Atletico Mineiro lost their third successive league match since winning the Libertadores Cup, going down 3-0 at Flamengo, while three players were sent off as Porto Alegre's "Grenal" derby ended 1-1.

Fred, who missed a penalty against Cruzeiro on Wednesday, has had an unhappy time since scoring twice in Brazil's 3-0 Confederations Cup final win over Spain in June and continued his run in Campinas.

He had a weak 43rd minute penalty saved by Ponte Preta goalkeeper Roberto, who also managed to turn away Fred's effort from the rebound.

Critics argued that Fred should not have been playing anyway as he was banned for four games following his sending off against Botafogo two weeks ago.

However, he appealed the decision and was allowed to continue playing until the new hearing as Fluminense benefited from the controversial "suspensive effect".

Titleholders Fluminense, playing their second game since the appointment of former Brazil and Real Madrid coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, finally went ahead through Gum four minutes after the re-start but were denied a win by William's 86th minute equaliser.

Atletico Mineiro's Libertadores hangover showed no signs of abating as they went 2-0 down to Flamengo in less than 15 minutes with Nixon and Elias scoring.

Missing Ronaldinho due to a lack of match fitness, the Roosters were never in the game and Paulinho added a third in the 75th minute for Flamengo.

Gremio and International shared the spoils in a typically fiery Porto Alegre derby which produced two goals and three red cards.

Hernan Barcos gave Gremio the lead with an 18th minute penalty and Leandro Damiao replied midway through the second half for Dunga's Internacional.

Inter had Jorge Henrique dismissed for a second yellow card and Fabricio sent off for elbowing off in the final quarter of an hour, while Gremio's Werley also saw red for violent conduct. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)