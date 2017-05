LONDON Former Welsh international soccer player Ched Evans has won an appeal against his conviction for rape and faces a new trial, British media reported on Thursday.

The ex-Sheffield United footballer spent two-and-a-half years in jail after he was convicted in 2012 of raping a 19-year-old in a hotel in north Wales.

Evans, 27, was released from jail in 2014 after serving half of his five-year term. He has not been signed by a new club since his release from prison.

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)