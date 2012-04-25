The logo of Al Jazeera Media Network is seen at the MIPTV, the International Television Programs Market, event in Cannes April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Al Jazeera, with Qatar's gas and oil wealth behind it, could put big money on the table to bid for British rights to the English Premier League now mostly held by News CorpNWSA.L affiliate BSkyBBSY.L.

Here is a summary of key facts about Al Jazeera and its moves into sports coverage:

* Al Jazeera aired round-the-clock coverage of uprisings that brought down veteran rulers in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya in 2011, and the station promotes itself as a democratic voice in the region.

* It began continuous programming in 1999 and has been likened to an Arabic Cable News Network (CNN).

* In 2008 Al Jazeera was awarded "Best 24 Hour News Programme" at the annual Monte Carlo Television Festival as well as the Concentra "Breaking News" Award for "Inside Myanmar-The Crackdown".

* Al Jazeera launched a sports news channel across the Middle East in November 2011 to coincide with the 15th anniversary of the channel. Its first sports channel, dedicated to live sports coverage, was launched in 2003.

* In the past 10 months, Al Jazeera has spent about 300 million euros scooping up broadcast rights to France's soccer league, the Champions League and Europa League.

* The broadcaster is racing to launch a French channel in June 2012 in time for the European soccer championships, offering a service for about 11 euros per month, according to three industry sources.

Sources: Reuters/britannica.com/www.aljazeera.com

(Compiling by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by David Holmes)