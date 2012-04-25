April 25 Al Jazeera, with Qatar's gas and oil
wealth behind it, could put big money on the table to bid for
British rights to the English Premier League now mostly held by
News Corp affiliate BSkyB.
Here is a summary of key facts about Al Jazeera and its
moves into sports coverage:
* Al Jazeera aired round-the-clock coverage of uprisings
that brought down veteran rulers in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya in
2011, and the station promotes itself as a democratic voice in
the region.
* It began continuous programming in 1999 and has been
likened to an Arabic Cable News Network (CNN).
* In 2008 Al Jazeera was awarded "Best 24 Hour News
Programme" at the annual Monte Carlo Television Festival as well
as the Concentra "Breaking News" Award for "Inside Myanmar-The
Crackdown".
* Al Jazeera launched a sports news channel across the
Middle East in November 2011 to coincide with the 15th
anniversary of the channel. Its first sports channel, dedicated
to live sports coverage, was launched in 2003.
* In the past 10 months, Al Jazeera has spent about 300
million euros ($400 million) scooping up broadcast rights to
France's soccer league, the Champions League and Europa League.
* The broadcaster is racing to launch a French channel in
June 2012 in time for the European soccer championships,
offering a service for about 11 euros per month, according to
three industry sources.
Sources: Reuters/britannica.com/www.aljazeera.com
(Compiling by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;
Editing by David Holmes)