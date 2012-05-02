Fulham's Simon Davies (L) challenges Stoke City's Jermaine Pennant during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

LONDON Stoke City soccer player Jermaine Pennant has been arrested after a woman was assaulted in a nightclub in Manchester, police sources said on Wednesday.

The former Real Zaragoza and Liverpool player was also charged with drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance, police said.

Pennant, 29, once tipped as one of England's brightest footballing talents, was arrested early on Sunday morning following a crash between a white BMW and a silver Audi that occurred around two hours after the nightclub attack.

While in custody for the driving offences Pennant was also arrested over the assault, the sources added.

Greater Manchester Police said they had arrested and bailed a 29-year-old man on suspicion of "section 47 assault", an offence involving actual bodily harm.

Pennant, a former England under-21 player who has also appeared for Arsenal, Birmingham City and Leeds United, is due to appear before magistrates over the driving offences on May 9.

(Reporting by Tim Castle; editing by Martyn Herman)