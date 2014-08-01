SOFIA Aug 1 English Championship (second tier) club Fulham have signed Bulgaria centre back Nikolay Bodurov from Litex Lovech on a three-year contract, the four-times Bulgarian champions said on Friday.

"The deal includes an option for one more year," the Lovech-based side said in a statement, adding that Bodurov had joined his new club at their training camp in Innsbruck, Austria.

The 28-year-old, considered one of the best defenders in the Balkan country, has played 24 times for the national team since making his debut in 2010 and won two league titles with Litex.

Fulham, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, will bid for an immediate return to the top flight under German manager Felix Magath. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)