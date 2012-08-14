Al Nasr Benghazi's Ali Sharif fights for the ball with CSKA Sofia's Angel Granchov during a soccer match in Benghazi February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori/Files

SOFIA CSKA Sofia have been ordered to play their next home match at a neutral ground following crowd trouble during their opening Bulgarian league game at Litex Lovech on Saturday.

The 31-times champions were also fined 6,000 levs by the Bulgarian Football Union's (BFU) disciplinary commission on Tuesday.

CSKA fans threw fireworks and other objects on to the pitch, forcing referee Stanislav Todorov to stop the game for a few minutes in the second half.

Matches between the two teams have a history of crowd violence. In 2009, CSKA were given a two-match home ban after their supporters invaded the pitch and clashed with police during their match at Litex.

The punishment will affect CSKA's home game against Lokomotiv Plovdiv on August 25. The new venue is yet to be decided.

Litex, who won the tense match 1-0 thanks to a goal in added time, were also fined 2,000 levs by the BFU for poor organisation.

