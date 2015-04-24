SOFIA CSKA Sofia have been fined 37,500 levs ($20,829) after fans displayed a banner showing a swastika during this week's 1-0 home league defeat by city rivals Lokomotiv, the Bulgarian Football Union said on Friday.

CSKA's Portuguese winger Tony Silva, who was once on Liverpool's books, also said that he was the victim of racial abuse from his own supporters in Monday's game.

"I respect the fans but they don't respect me," the 21-year-old told reporters. "They just cannot call me a monkey."

Two days later Silva said he would forgive the supporters.

Bulgarian soccer authorities have long been criticised by anti-racism campaigners, local media and fans for not cracking down hard enough on discrimination.

Cash-strapped CSKA, who have not scored a goal in seven matches -- the worst sequence in their history -- and picked up just two points in that run, are third in the table and nine points behind leaders Ludogorets.

The 31-times Bulgarian champions are one of the two most popular clubs in the Balkan country along with city rivals Levski Sofia.

($1 = 1.8004 leva)

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)