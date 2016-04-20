SOFIA CSKA Sofia became the first third division club to make it to the Bulgarian Cup final with a 4-0 aggregate semi-final victory over Beroe Stara Zagora after a 2-0 second-leg win on Wednesday.

Striker Preslav Yordanov opened the scoring with a stunning goal in the third minute and midfielder Nikolay Tsvetkov doubled CSKA's lead with a clever finish four minutes before the break to delight the passionate home crowd at the Bulgarska Armiya.

"It was a victory for half of Bulgaria, the Red half of Bulgaria," CSKA coach Hristo Yanev told reporters. "I'm proud of what the boys did in front of our incredible fans."

In June, Bulgaria’s most successful club CSKA were demoted to third division following their financial crisis.

The 31-times Bulgarian league champions, who reached three European semi-finals in happier times between 1967 and 1989, have yet to drop a point in 26 matches in third division, scoring 116 goals.

Despite playing in third division, CSKA, featuring only Bulgarians, still attract the biggest attendances in the Balkan country and all of their matches are shown live on TV.

CSKA, who won the Bulgarian Cup 19 times, will face either Montana or Litex Lovech in the final at the Vasil Levski national stadium on May 25.

Earlier on Wednesday, thousands of CSKA supporters protested in downtown Sofia, angry at the Bulgarian Football Union’s (BFU) lack of action and support as The Reds still face the threat of financial oblivion.

CSKA fans blame the BFU for being too strict with their club and lenient with other teams at the same time.

The BFU consider increasing the number of the teams, competing in the top division next season and fans urged the authorities to include CSKA in it despite the club’s huge debts.

"I hope that we'll play in A group (top division) next season," added Yanev.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)