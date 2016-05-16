SOFIA Bulgaria's most successful club CSKA Sofia will be allowed to compete in the Balkan country's top division next season, the club said on Monday after their representatives secretly met with the country's prime minister.

The 31-times Bulgarian champions said in a statement that they would be admitted into the domestic top flight after Prime Minister Boiko Borisov took "urgent and timely measures".

Last June, CSKA, who reached three European semi-finals in happier times between 1967 and 1989, were demoted to Bulgaria's third tier following their financial crisis.

"CSKA will compete in the highest echelon of Bulgarian football," the Reds said in a statement, adding that Borisov and Bulgarian Football Union's (BFU) president Borislav Mihaylov declared their support for CSKA during the meeting.

"CSKA will play where they belong in a legal and normal way."

The government's spokeswoman confirmed Borisov's participation in the meeting but refused to reveal more details.

"I really hope that CSKA will find a solution to the crisis, because I'd like us to help CSKA -- to help because of their supporters, because of the team and the history," the 56-year-old prime minister, who in 2013 became the oldest footballer to appear for a Bulgarian professional club when he played in a domestic second division match, told reporters on Saturday.

The BFU, who consider increasing the number of the teams, competing in the top division next season, were not immediately available to comment.

CSKA, who are still unbeaten in this season's third division after scoring 138 goals in 30 matches, became the first third-tier club to make it to the Bulgarian Cup final. The Sofia-based club will face Montana at the Vasil Levski national stadium on May 25.

Despite playing in the amateur championship, CSKA, featuring only Bulgarians, still attract the biggest attendances in the Black Sea state and all of their matches are shown live on TV.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)