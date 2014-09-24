SOFIA, Sept 24 Favourites CSKA Sofia were knocked out of the Bulgarian Cup after suffering a shock 2-1 extra-time loss at second division club Montana in the last 32 on Wednesday.

CSKA, the 31-times Bulgarian champions and league leaders, went ahead in the 72nd minute when former winger Toni Silva headed in from close range.

However, Montana refused to surrender and captain Miroslav Antonov levelled seven minutes later with a clever chip over the keeper.

Sergey Georgiev made it 2-1 in the last minute of the first extra-time period, capitalising on defensive a mistake.

"It was an excellent game for our team and we deserved to win," Montana coach Ferario Spasov, who is a former CSKA coach, told reporters.

Ludogorets, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League next Wednesday, thrashed tiny Botev Vratsa 5-1. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)