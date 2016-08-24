SOFIA Romanian Edward Iordanescu was named coach of CSKA Sofia in an attempt to revive their fortunes following a mediocre start to the season, the Bulgarian club said on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old, son of former Romania coach Anghel Iordanescu, replaced Hristo Yanev, who resigned on Sunday, a day after CSKA drew 1-1 at lowly Pirin Blagoevgrad in the league.

CSKA, determined to end Ludogorets’s domestic domination and win the league title, have made a shaky start to the campaign, including a 1-0 defeat at newcomers Vereya.

CSKA are fourth in the standings with seven points, three points behind surprise leaders Cherno More Varna. Ludogorets have won the title in the last five seasons.

