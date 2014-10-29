SOFIA Oct 29 CSKA Sofia coach Stoycho Mladenov has made a U-turn and will not provide the medical document requested by officials after he was hit on the head by a snowball in an explosive Bulgarian derby on Saturday.

"I'm a man of honour and the case is closed for me," Mladenov told local media on Wednesday after the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) postponed a decision on the incident.

"I will not provide the medical document," added the 57-year-old who led CSKA to their last league title in 2008.

Mladenov said on Monday that he had a document, proving his injury, and would present it to the BFU on request.

The former Bulgaria coach collapsed on the athletics track surrounding the pitch after being hit by the snowball thrown by rival Levski Sofia supporters, forcing the referee to halt the game for several minutes.

Mladenov said he lost consciousness and urged the authorities to expel Levski from the top division.

Levski, however, accused Mladenov of conducting a theatrical tumble and feigning unconsciousness.

The incident sparked a lively debate across Europe. British media conducted a poll and readers who believed Mladenov feigned an injury were in the majority.

He received more support at home with fans and media lambasting Levski supporters.

"The snowball can be a weapon," said Sports Medicine Specialist Dr Tsvetanka Yanakieva. "It hit Mladenov very hard on the head.

"Why did Mladenov fall shortly after the knock? It's because when you're hit on the head you can do two or three steps before losing consciousness."

The match between CSKA and Levski -- the two most popular clubs in Bulgaria -- has a long history of crowd violence.

A 30-year-old man was killed by a bomb in 2000 and hooliganism and arrests have been rife since then.

Saturday's game ended in a 3-0 win for CSKA who have a seven-point lead at the top of the table. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)