SOFIA, March 20 Stoycho Mladenov, one of the most successful coaches in Bulgarian soccer in recent years, has made another U-turn and quit CSKA Sofia as he feels he no longer has the support of the club's shareholders.

"I have no right to remain as CSKA coach because the major shareholders don't believe in me," the 57-year-old former striker said on Friday in a statement addressed to the club's fans. "I don't put (chairman) Alexander Tomov in that number.

"I believe that a man, who would leave his heart for the club, will replace me. CSKA is alive thanks to you!"

Mladenov decided to end his fourth stint at the club after the 31-times Bulgarian champions were beaten 2-0 by Botev Plovdiv on Sunday, their third straight defeat without scoring a goal.

Tomov, however, managed to persuade ex-Bulgaria forward to change his mind, saying The Reds could still win the title under Mladenov.

CSKA, one of the two most popular clubs in the Balkan country alongside bitter city rivals Levski Sofia, are second in the table with 44 points from 22 matches, three points behind champions Ludogorets.

"This time, there's no turning back," Mladenov told local media when asked whether he could change his mind once again. "I quit and I already said goodbye to my crew and the players."

Mladenov, who led CSKA to the titles during his previous stints with the club in 2003 and 2008, took charge again in July 2013 with the aim of restoring a winning mentality.

The crowd favourite is known as "Liverpool's Executioner" in the Balkan country after his two goals helped CSKA secure a 2-0 win over the Premier League club in the 1982 European Cup quarter-finals.

Mladenov's assistant Anatoli Nankov, who is also a former CSKA player, will take charge of the club on a temporary basis.

CSKA host fifth-placed Beroe Stara Zagora in the first round of the Bulgarian league's Championship group (top six) on Saturday. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)