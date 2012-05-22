SOFIA May 22 Ludogorets, from the small city of Razgrad in northeast Bulgaria, sense an incredible domestic double is theirs for the taking when they meet CSKA Sofia on the final day of the country's top league on Wednesday.

Just two years ago, Ludogorets were battling in Bulgaria's third division but now they stand on the verge of becoming the first team to win both the domestic cup and league in their inaugural season in the top flight.

Coached by Ivaylo Petev, Ludogorets clinched their first Bulgarian Cup last week with a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv and with one game to play in the league are just two points adrift of CKSA.

"I think we're in a better position (than CSKA) - we already won the Cup in our first year in the top flight while CSKA are still searching for a trophy," midfielder Stanislav Genchev said.

"The tension is in their camp because they'll not be satisfied with second place. They're pressed to the wall."

Ludogorets' players stand to collect a bonus of 30,000 Bulgarian levs ($19,600) each if they lift the trophy, a significant amount considering the average monthly player wage is less than 800 levs in the Balkan country.

EXECUTIONER OF LIVERPOOL

Interest in the season finale has been high reached in Razgrad, a city with a population of less than 35,000 people.

Demand for tickets has easily outstripped supply with the chic 6,000-capacity Ludogorets Arena sold out in a little more than an hour.

"They are so many angry fans who didn't have the chance to buy a ticket but we can't do nothing," Ludogorets's chief executive Angel Petrichev said. "We sold even the 1,000 levs ($650) tickets."

CSKA Sofia, who are bidding for a 32nd league title, have endured a season of twists and turns.

Stoycho Mladenov became the club's third coach of the season in March, succeeding Dimitar Penev who had replaced Milen Radukanov last October.

The Reds suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at second division Septemvri Simitli in the domestic Cup's quarter-finals while three of their players, including captain Todor Yanchev, were banned for three months in January after failing drug tests.

"We'll plow the grass if necessary but we'll win the title," said Mladenov, who earned the nickname "the executioner of Liverpool" after inspiring CSKA to a 2-0 win over the English club in the 1982 European Cup.

"And we'll be only searching for a win and not defending. We're CSKA after all." ($1 = 1.5318 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting By Angel Krasimirov, Editing by Tom Bartlett)