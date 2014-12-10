SOFIA Dec 10 Bulgarian police are investigating claims that fixers attempted to rig the results of domestic soccer matches, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

"A specialized police operation in connection with received signals of match-fixing is taking place in Sofia and the country," the ministry said in a statement.

"The operation, together with international partner services, is performed under the supervision of the prosecutors."

The interior ministry spokeswoman would not disclose details about games under suspicion or the number of soccer-related people being questioned.

"I can confirm that the action is conducted with the knowledge and assistance of the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU)," Pavel Kolev, the BFU's press officer, told Reuters.

"It is about a signal from (European soccer governing body) UEFA as well as facts obtained by us in the course of the investigation by the interior ministry."

A Reuters witness saw at least four players from the domestic top flight, including former Bulgaria internationals Alexander Tunchev and Martin Kamburov, visiting a police department in Sofia on Wednesday.

"I was summoned and they asked me if I had been approached or asked to manipulate a game," Lokomotiv Sofia midfielder Ivo Ivanov told reporters after confirming he had been interrogated by criminal investigators.

"They asked me if I had been involved in match-fixing and if I have any information about that. I have no worries, I'm not involved. I understand that the action is massive, they're calling players from many teams.

"I saw that (CSKA Sofia defender) Tunchev and (Lokomotiv Plovdiv striker) Kamburov were inside. I can't say anything more because of the ongoing investigation."

Media reports of match-fixing and corruption have been rife in the Balkan country for years.

Many Bulgarian football fans believe match-fixing has affected the game with a number of matches in the domestic top flight attended by less than 1,000 spectators.

The BFU have forwarded claims of match-fixing to the prosecutors on several occasions but the European Commission has criticised the authorities for doing little to fight the problem.

Bulgaria passed amendments to its penal code in 2011 that makes match-fixing and illegal sports betting a crime. Anyone convicted of attempting to fix events will face up to six years in jail. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Alan Baldwin)