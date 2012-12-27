SOFIA Litex Lovech's midfield dynamo Georgi Milanov was voted Bulgaria's Footballer of the Year on Thursday, becoming the youngest player to pick up the prestigious prize.

The 20-year-old, who has already broken into the national team, has been in sparkling form this year and scored his first international goal in Bulgaria's 2-2 draw with Italy in the 2014 World Cup qualifier in September.

"It's a great honour for me," skilful Milanov, who netted 20 times in 93 league appearances for Litex, said during a ceremony in Sofia. "First of all, I would like to thank my idol and my coach (at Litex) Hristo Stoichkov." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)