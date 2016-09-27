Bulgaria's coach Ivaylo Petev looks on before their Euro 2016 Group H qualification soccer match against Malta at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, Malta, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/Files

SOFIA The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) has terminated national team coach Ivaylo Petev's contract, clearing him to take over at Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb, the BFU said in a statement on Tuesday.

Petev arrived in Zagreb on Tuesday and will watch the Champions League Group H clash between Dinamo and Juventus, he told local media, adding that he is expecting to be unveiled as Dinamo coach on Wednesday.

Former Bulgaria defender Petar Hubchev, a key member of Bulgaria team that reached the 1994 World Cup finals, has emerged as the clear front-runner for the Bulgaria job after confirming talks with the BFU.

The 52-year-old, who has coached several Bulgarian top-flight clubs including Slavia Sofia, Botev Plovdiv and Beroe Stara Zagora, was Bulgaria's assistant coach between 2003 and 2005.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)