Bulgarian national soccer team captain Stiliyan Petrov attends a training session in the town of Pravets, some 40km (25 miles) northeast of Sofia August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/Files

SOFIA Bulgaria captain Stiliyan Petrov, the Balkan country's most capped player, has decided to end his soccer career after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia, Bulgarian media reported on Saturday.

"Football is over, this is the end," the Aston Villa midfielder was quoted as saying in the Bulgarian sports daily Tema Sport on Saturday. "I am now beginning to fight for my life and I will fight."

Petrov, 32, who had been capped 105 times by Bulgaria, said he had felt a strange headache during the first half of Villa's 3-0 defeat by Arsenal last Saturday and the team doctor had even suggested a halftime substitution.

"I lost my energy early in the second half and it was very unusual for me," Petrov said.

"But this is life, you see we drank a coffee in London a week ago and now we're talking about things like this.

"I'll fight, it's clear and I also would like to thank everyone for the support from all around the world."

An avalanche of support poured in from all parts of the world.

"Let's all pray and believe that Stiliyan Petrov, one of the best football players Bulgaria have ever produced, one of my best and closest friends, will win this battle," Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov said on his Facebook account.

"He deserves all your support. Believe," his compatriot added.

"But of course, wishes from Bulgaria encourage me most," said former CSKA Sofia and Celtic midfielder Petrov. "They give me strength to believe that one day I will recover."

Bulgarian national team doctor Mihail Iliev said Petrov would be examined in London on Saturday.

The Bulgarian television channel Diema changed its programming and will broadcast Aston Villa's Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday live in support of Petrov.

Villa fans plan a 19th-minute ovation during the Chelsea match in recognition of Petrov and his shirt number 19 while many supporters have pledged to hold aloft banners and shirts saluting the Bulgarian.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John Mehaffey)