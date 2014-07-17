SOFIA, July 17 Former Bulgaria winger Martin Petrov drew a near-20 year career to an end on Thursday when the 35-year-old announced his retirement from football.

As a youngster he joined his home-town club, Botev Vratsa, in 1995 then travelled all over Europe to play at CSKA Sofia, Servette, VfL Wolfsburg, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Bolton Wanderers and Espanyol.

He represented his country 90 times between 1999 and 2011 and scored 19 goals.

"Everything has a beginning and an end," Petrov, who returned to his homeland to re-join CSKA on one-year contract last summer, told reporters in Vratsa.

"I think it's time to stop playing football. I haven't yet decided what I'll be doing from now on."

Petrov, who was named Footballer of the Year in Bulgaria in 2006, won a domestic double with CSKA in 1997 and also won the Swiss title and the national cup with Servette. (Reporting By Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Goodson)