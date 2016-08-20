SOFIA Aug 20 Former Bulgaria and Aston Villa captain Stiliyan Petrov said on Saturday he will not be tempted again to resume his playing career after the English club decided against offering him a contract.

"There'll be no more comebacks," Petrov told local media. "My return to professional football has failed but I'll explain the reasons at a later stage."

The 37-year-old trained with second-tier Villa at their pre-season camp in Austria, four years after retiring following a diagnosis of acute leukaemia.

Petrov, who played more than 200 games for Villa, has now been offered an unspecified role at the club. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tony Jimenez)