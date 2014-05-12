SOFIA May 12 Portuguese winger Toni Silva has claimed he was the victim of racial abuse from an opponent while playing in the Bulgarian league at the weekend, local media reported on Monday.

The 20-year-old, who spent three years on Liverpool's books before joining CSKA Sofia from Barnsley in December, accused Botev Plovdiv defender Veselin Minev of making repeated racial slurs against him during a goalless draw on Sunday.

"This continued throughout the whole match," Silva, who also played for Benfica and Chelsea during his youth career, was quoted as saying.

"He showered me with all sorts of insults; he called me monkey most often. He said I should go to pick bananas."

CSKA said they would notify the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) about the alleged incidents and file a complaint.

Botev and the club's defender Minev, capped 19 times by Bulgaria since 2009, were not immediately available for comment.

The BFU have stepped up efforts to eliminate racism but several ugly incidents in the Balkan country over the last few months have checked their progress.

In March, CSKA's Benin midfielder Omar Kossoko said Levski Sofia captain Vladimir Gadzhev insulted him in a racist manner at the end of the "Eternal derby" as matches between the two clubs are known in the Balkan country.

Last month, Brazilian midfielder Fernando Silva claimed he was the victim of repeated racial abuse from opponents while playing for Slavia Sofia this season.

As well as Bulgaria, other European leagues have witnessed several racial incidents over the past few weeks.

Villarreal were fined 12,000 euros ($16,500) by the Spanish football federation after a fan threw a banana at Barcelona's Dani Alves during a La Liga match at El Madrigal in April. The supporter was banned for life by the club.

Spanish soccer's image suffered another blow following allegations from Levante's Senegalese midfielder Papakouly Diop, who complained of racist abuse by visiting Atletico Madrid supporters earlier this month.

In Italy, bananas were thrown onto the pitch during AC Milan's 2-1 defeat at Atalanta in a Serie A match on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7269 euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John O'Brien)