By Angel Krasimirov SOFIA Slavia Sofia have been awarded a 3-0 win over city rivals Lokomotiv after Wednesday's scheduled league match was postponed when police refused to provide security, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Friday.

Police said they could not guarantee crowd safety due to poor conditions at the Lokomotiv stadium in Nadezhda.

Four-times Bulgarian champions Lokomotiv played their home games at the Vasil Levski national stadium in the first half of the season but the BFU surprisingly allowed them to return to their own ground to host matches after the winter break.

Lokomotiv owner Nikolay Gigov said the Railwaymen could quit the championship if they are not allowed to play at home.

After the 3-0 win, Slavia, the oldest Sofia club, moved up to sixth in the standings with 39 points from 21 matches while Lokomotiv are 13th on 17, four points above the relegation zone.

