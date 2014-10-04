Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates the first goal during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Hanover in Munich October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

BERLIN Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben scored twice each as the champions crushed Hanover 96 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to go four points clear at the top of the table as rivals Borussia Dortmund lost to Hamburg SV.

The Bavarians, who have now kept a clean sheet in the last seven consecutive games in all competitions, needed only 13 minutes to tighten their grip on the game, scoring first through Poland's Lewandowski, who controlled a superb Rafinha pass, before pounced on a Hanover mistake.

Lewandowski, who joined from Dortmund this season, benefited from another superb through ball in the 38th minute, this time form Juan Bernat, for his fourth league goal of the campaign.

Dutchman Robben also go this second goal, slotting in 11 minutes from time as undefeated Bayern moved up to 17 points.

"Maybe it was our best performance yet (this season)," Robben, who improved his already sparkling record to 59 goals and 42 assists in 110 Bundesliga games, told reporters.

"We had fun on the pitch and it was also great for our fans.

"We played very aggressively up front and created a lot of chances. We should have scored even more but 4-0 is good enough," said the Dutchman, who said it was now time to celebrate with a beer at the city's Oktoberfest.

But there was no party atmosphere in Dortmund, who lost 1-0 to relegation-threatened Hamburg SV to continue their disastrous league start with their fourth defeat in seven games on the back of their dominant Champions League win over Anderlecht in midweek.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga snatched the winner in the 35th minute following an Adrian Ramos mistake as last season's runners-up dropped to 13th on seven points, 10 behind Bayern after only seven games. Hamburg moved off the bottom to 17th on five points.

Dortmund posed little threat for much of the game and left it late to push for the equaliser.

They failed, however, to beat Hamburg keeper Jaroslav Drobny in a frantic finale with the veteran 34-year-old also doing well to deny Ramos from point blank-range in the 72nd.

Fellow Champions League club Schalke 04 continued their rollercoaster season, losing 2-1 to Hoffenheim, who are second on 13 points.

Bayer Leverkusen salvaged a 2-2 draw against 10-man Paderborn with a 90th-minute Karim Bellarabi equaliser to drop to fourth on 12.

