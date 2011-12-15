(Adds details, reactions)

DAKAR Dec 15 A disciplinary hearing decision about Samuel Eto'o will be announced on Friday, Cameroon soccer authorities said, adding that media reports that the striker had been suspended for seven games were "speculation".

"The decision has not been made known. This is all speculation," Tombi A Roko Sidiki, secretary general of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), said on Thursday in response to rumours and media reports that Eto'o had been suspended.

Cameroon team captain Eto'o, who signed for Russian Premier League club Anzhi Makhachkala for a record salary in August, was summoned to a disciplinary hearing along with vice-captain Eyong Enoh on Monday after players went on strike in November, forcing the abandonment of a friendly in Algeria.

Tottenham defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto was also summoned to the disciplinary hearing for failing to turn up after he was called to the squad for a tournament in Morroco.

The players said they had not received money promised for their appearance in the four-nation tournament in Morocco the previous weekend.

"The decision will be made known on Friday and it will be published on the federation's website," Sidiki said by telephone from Yaounde.

Local sports analysts and commentators said the federation is wary of a public backlash if Eto'o is suspended, especially after the team failed to qualify for the African Cup of Nations set for January in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

The suspension of the three players could also jeopardise Cameroon's chances of qualifying for the next African Cup of Nations in 2013, as well as the 2014 World Cup, with qualifying matches in the coming months.

The qualifiers for the 2013 African Cup of Nations begin on Feb. 28 with a first round match against Guinea Bissau. Cameroon's first World Cup qualifier will be in June against Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The decision will seriously compromise our chances of qualifying for the 2013 Nations Cup as well the 2014 World Cup... because in the absence of those three players, particularly Eto'o, I don't see us winning any qualifying games," said Jean Tagne, a football analyst at Cameroon daily Le Jour.