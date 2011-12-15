DAKAR Dec 15 A disciplinary hearing decision about Samuel Eto'o will be announced on Friday, Cameroon soccer authorities said, adding that media reports that the striker had been suspended for seven games were "speculation".

"The decision has not been made known. This is all speculation," Tombi A Roko Sidiki, secretary general of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), said on Thursday in response to rumours and media reports that Eto'o had been suspended.

Cameroon team captain Eto'o, who signed for Russian Premier League club Anzhi Makhachkala for a record salary in August, was summoned to a disciplinary hearing along with vice-captain Eyong Enoh on Monday after players went on strike in November, forcing the abandonment of a friendly in Algeria.

The players said they had not received money promised for their appearance in a four-nation tournament in Morocco the previous weekend.

"The decision will be made known on Friday and it will be published on the federation's website," Sidiki said by telephone from Yaounde. (Reporting by Tansa Musa and George Fominyen; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Clare Fallon)