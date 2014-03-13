LONDON, March 13 Former Manchester United striker Eric Cantona, the catalyst for the club's first English league title win for 26 years in 1993, was arrested on Wednesday following reports of assault, British media reported.

The 47-year-old Frenchman, who retired as a player in 1997, was detained near Regent's Park in London, Sky News said on Thursday.

Police refused to confirm the identity of the man but said in a statement they had arrested a male in his mid-40s.

"He was taken into custody and subsequently cautioned for common assault," a spokeswoman said, adding that the male victim did not require medical attention.

No further details were immediately available.

Cantona could not be reached for comment when contacted via his agent by Reuters. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Ed Osmond)