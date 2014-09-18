Cardiff City's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks on during their English Premier League soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/Files

LONDON Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stepped down as Cardiff City manager on Thursday, highlighting a difference in philosophy with controversial owner Vincent Tan as the reason behind his departure.

The 41-year-old Solskjaer lasted less than nine months in charge after taking over from Malky Mackay in January with the club battling for Premier League survival.

The former Manchester United striker and Norway international failed to keep Cardiff in the English top flight and after a poor start to the Championship (second tier) season, Solskjaer decided he could no longer work with owner Tan.

"Our difference in philosophy on how to manage the club made me decide to step aside and allow the club to move forward in the direction Vincent wants," Solskjaer said in a statement on the club website (www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk).

"I leave the club with some very talented players and want to thank them for their efforts and hope to see them challenge for promotion this season."

Solskjaer, who won nine of his 30 matches in charge of the Welsh club, was booed by some supporters during Tuesday's 1-0 home defeat by Middlesbrough.

With Cardiff in the bottom eight after winning only two of their opening seven matches, Malaysian Tan said poor results were the reason behind Solskjaer's departure.

"Ole was hired by Cardiff City on our understanding and belief that he would help us fight relegation from the Premier League. Unfortunately that did not happen," Tan said.

"After the club was relegated many people advised me to let him go, but I decided to keep Ole on for the Championship season. Regrettably our recent results do not justify Ole's continued role as manager at Cardiff.

"Ole has therefore decided to step down and I have accepted this. During my short association with Ole, I have found him to be an honest and hardworking professional, but unfortunately the football results were not in his favour."

Veteran defender Danny Gabbidon and academy manager Scott Young will take charge of Cardiff's trip to Derby County on Saturday.

(Writing by Steve Tongue and Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)