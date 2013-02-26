MILAN Inter Milan are set to give Norwegian striker John Carew a chance to revive his career with a short-term contract until the end of the season.

Carew, 33, is a free agent and has been without a club since playing for West Ham United in the English second tier last season. Inter are short of attacking options after Diego Milito suffered a serious knee injury two weeks ago.

"I'm ready, I feel good because I have been working with the team for the past two weeks," Carew told the website of Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport.

Carew, who previously played in Italy for Roma, had appeared to be preparing for a life after soccer in recent months.

"I've been travelling, I've even made a film but now I'm ready to give my all for Inter," he said. "I wasn't expecting this call. This is one of those surprises that you get in life."

Carew is not registered to play in the Europa League but could appear in Serie A for fifth placed Inter if the deal goes ahead.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Pritha Sarkar)